Krishanveer Forge standalone net profit rises 296.55% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 22.86% to Rs 24.35 croreNet profit of Krishanveer Forge rose 296.55% to Rs 5.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.86% to Rs 24.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 101.77% to Rs 11.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.85% to Rs 89.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 82.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales24.3519.82 23 89.3082.80 8 OPM %14.9910.09 -13.5710.10 - PBDT4.102.42 69 13.409.20 46 PBT3.721.97 89 11.837.59 56 NP5.751.45 297 11.385.64 102
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First Published: May 28 2026 | 9:09 AM IST