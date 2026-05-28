Krishanveer Forge standalone net profit rises 296.55% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 22.86% to Rs 24.35 crore

Net profit of Krishanveer Forge rose 296.55% to Rs 5.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.86% to Rs 24.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 101.77% to Rs 11.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.85% to Rs 89.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 82.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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