Krishival Foods consolidated net profit rises 12.41% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 79.64% to Rs 88.96 crore

Net profit of Krishival Foods rose 12.41% to Rs 4.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 79.64% to Rs 88.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 49.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.88.9649.5211.7910.9210.177.177.135.864.804.27

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