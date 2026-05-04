Krishival Foods consolidated net profit rises 32.68% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 38.42% to Rs 102.07 crore

Net profit of Krishival Foods rose 32.68% to Rs 5.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 38.42% to Rs 102.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 73.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 58.64% to Rs 21.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 44.72% to Rs 292.67 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 202.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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