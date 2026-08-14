Krishna Capital & Securities reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 177.78% to Rs 0.25 crore

Krishna Capital & Securities reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 177.78% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.250.09-24.00-66.670.02-0.060.02-0.060-0.06

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