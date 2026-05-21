Krishna Defence & Allied Industries consolidated net profit rises 72.87% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 42.18% to Rs 64.85 crore

Net profit of Krishna Defence & Allied Industries rose 72.87% to Rs 12.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 42.18% to Rs 64.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 45.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 85.62% to Rs 41.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 29.10% to Rs 244.78 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 189.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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