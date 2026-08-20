Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences allots 77.02 lakh convertible warrants

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences has allotted 77,02,182 convertible warrants on a preferential basis to Dr. Abhinay Bollineni (Promoter), Adwik Bollineni (Promoter) and Bharas Ventures LLP (a Promoter Group entity) on receipt of 25% of the issue price of the warrants i.e. Rs 149.99 crore.

The warrants shall be convertible into equity shares of the Company within a period of 18 (Eighteen) months from the date of allotment of the warrants.