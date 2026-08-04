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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences consolidated net profit declines 47.20% in the June 2026 quarter

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences consolidated net profit declines 47.20% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

Sales rise 35.33% to Rs 1179.50 crore

Net profit of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences declined 47.20% to Rs 41.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 78.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 35.33% to Rs 1179.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 871.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1179.50871.60 35 OPM %18.9422.10 -PBDT157.40167.10 -6 PBT56.60113.70 -50 NP41.5078.60 -47

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First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 9:11 AM IST