Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences consolidated net profit declines 58.25% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 34.85% to Rs 1074.60 crore

Net profit of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences declined 58.25% to Rs 42.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 101.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 34.85% to Rs 1074.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 796.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 37.22% to Rs 241.40 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 384.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 28.65% to Rs 3904.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3035.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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