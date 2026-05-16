Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences consolidated net profit declines 58.25% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 34.85% to Rs 1074.60 croreNet profit of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences declined 58.25% to Rs 42.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 101.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 34.85% to Rs 1074.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 796.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 37.22% to Rs 241.40 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 384.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 28.65% to Rs 3904.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3035.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1074.60796.90 35 3904.603035.00 29 OPM %19.2224.85 -20.5425.79 - PBDT150.70175.80 -14 628.30724.40 -13 PBT65.70123.20 -47 345.10547.10 -37 NP42.50101.80 -58 241.40384.50 -37
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First Published: May 16 2026 | 9:13 AM IST