Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences gains on launching QIP

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences rose 1.03% to Rs 786.20 after its Finance & Investment Committee approved the launch of a qualified institutional placement (QIP) and fixed the floor price at Rs 771.73 per equity share.

The committee approved the opening of the issue on 16 June 2026.

The floor price of Rs 771.73 per equity share is at a discount of 0.83% to the scrip's previous closing price of Rs 778.15 on the BSE.

The company may offer a discount of not more than 5% on the floor price for the issue. The issue price will be determined in consultation with the bookrunning lead managers appointed for the issue. The Finance & Investment Committee is scheduled to meet on 19 June 2026 to consider and approve the issue price, including any discount thereto, in accordance with SEBI regulations.

Headquartered in Hyderabad, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS Hospitals) is one of the largest corporate healthcare groups in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, providing multidisciplinary integrated healthcare services, with a focus on tertiary and quaternary healthcare at an affordable cost. The company's consolidated net profit declined 58.25% to Rs 42.50 crore despite a 34.85% increase in revenue to Rs 1,074.60 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

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