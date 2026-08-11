Kriti Industries (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.21 crore in the June 2026 quarter
Sales decline 22.74% to Rs 173.11 croreNet loss of Kriti Industries (India) reported to Rs 2.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 7.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 22.74% to Rs 173.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 224.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales173.11224.06 -23 OPM %3.076.74 -PBDT1.8711.27 -83 PBT-2.877.40 PL NP-2.217.26 PL
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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 4:31 PM IST