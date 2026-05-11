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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kriti Industries (India) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.01 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Kriti Industries (India) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.01 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 11 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

Sales rise 3.11% to Rs 141.78 crore

Net profit of Kriti Industries (India) reported to Rs 4.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 3.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.11% to Rs 141.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 137.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 4.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 18.64% to Rs 587.37 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 721.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales141.78137.51 3 587.37721.91 -19 OPM %12.930.17 -5.943.92 - PBDT16.86-4.78 LP 24.118.69 177 PBT12.56-8.68 LP 7.36-5.77 LP NP4.01-3.66 LP 1.13-4.27 LP

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First Published: May 11 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

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