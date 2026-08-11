Kriti Nutrients consolidated net profit declines 6.01% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.88% to Rs 247.08 crore

Net profit of Kriti Nutrients declined 6.01% to Rs 8.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.88% to Rs 247.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 229.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.247.08229.044.784.9613.2413.3011.7311.868.929.49

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