Kriti Nutrients consolidated net profit rises 29.27% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 27.58% to Rs 255.23 crore

Net profit of Kriti Nutrients rose 29.27% to Rs 6.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 27.58% to Rs 255.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 200.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 8.35% to Rs 33.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 36.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.49% to Rs 921.51 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 734.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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