Kritika Wires standalone net profit declines 39.71% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 38.66% to Rs 146.70 crore

Net profit of Kritika Wires declined 39.71% to Rs 2.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 38.66% to Rs 146.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 239.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 38.89% to Rs 6.19 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.80% to Rs 694.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 744.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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