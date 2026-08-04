Kritika Wires standalone net profit rises 15.94% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 21.75% to Rs 161.86 crore

Net profit of Kritika Wires rose 15.94% to Rs 1.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 21.75% to Rs 161.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 206.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.161.86206.861.461.462.382.881.431.851.601.38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News