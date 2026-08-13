KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration consolidated net profit rises 164.90% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 118.88% to Rs 252.32 crore

Net profit of KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration rose 164.90% to Rs 32.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 118.88% to Rs 252.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 115.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.252.32115.2819.4415.2648.8020.4742.3318.2932.9012.42

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