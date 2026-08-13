KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration consolidated net profit rises 164.90% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 118.88% to Rs 252.32 croreNet profit of KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration rose 164.90% to Rs 32.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 118.88% to Rs 252.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 115.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales252.32115.28 119 OPM %19.4415.26 -PBDT48.8020.47 138 PBT42.3318.29 131 NP32.9012.42 165
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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:20 AM IST