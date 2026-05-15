KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration consolidated net profit rises 57.09% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 36.49% to Rs 179.48 crore

Net profit of KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration rose 57.09% to Rs 23.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 36.49% to Rs 179.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 131.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 44.61% to Rs 76.47 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 52.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 39.60% to Rs 600.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 429.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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