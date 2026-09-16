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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Sep 16 2026 | 4:04 PM IST

PNC Infratech Ltd, Hatsun Agro Product Ltd, Premier Energies Ltd and Azad Engineering Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 September 2026.

PNC Infratech Ltd, Hatsun Agro Product Ltd, Premier Energies Ltd and Azad Engineering Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 September 2026.

KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd crashed 5.00% to Rs 1440.2 at 14:39 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 22709 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21186 shares in the past one month.

 

PNC Infratech Ltd lost 4.99% to Rs 133.4. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 65939 shares in the past one month.

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd tumbled 4.64% to Rs 1214.55. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4201 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15445 shares in the past one month.

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Premier Energies Ltd shed 4.63% to Rs 903.2. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.22 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.79 lakh shares in the past one month.

Azad Engineering Ltd pared 4.50% to Rs 2583.95. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 79055 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28271 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Sep 16 2026 | 4:04 PM IST