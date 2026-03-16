KRN Heat Exchanger's board OKs to raise Rs 500-cr via QIP

KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration announced that its board has approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 500 crore through a qualified institutional placement (QIP).

The said proposal is subject to necessary approvals, including the approval from the members of the company as well as other regulatory and statutory approvals as required.

In addition, the companys board approved the re-appointment of Santosh Kumar Yadav as the chairman and managing director (CMD) for a term of 5 years with effect from 9 May 2026.

Santosh Kumar Yadav is the promoter, chairman and managing director of the company . He has more than 20 years of experience in the business of manufacturing heat exchangers and refrigeration units. In his capacity as a chairman and managing director, he mentors, guides and provides perspective to the board and management of the company for strategic planning and enriching the brand for long run.

KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration specializes in manufacturing aluminium and copper fin and tube heat exchangers, including water coils, condenser coils, and evaporator coils. Their products are widely used by OEMs in the HVAC&R industry for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration applications.

The company reported 65.09% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 22.66 crore on a 33.29% increase in total income to Rs 155.09 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.

The counter shed 0.74% to Rs 850.05 on the BSE.

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