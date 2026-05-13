Kross soars after Q4 PAT climbs 31% YoY to Rs 22 cr

Kross surged 10.68% to Rs 225.72 after the company's standalone net profit jumped 30.98% to Rs 22.45 crore on 21.89% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 225.44 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) climbed 20.24% YoY to Rs 30.06 crore in Q4 FY26.

EBITDA rose 25.3% to Rs 33.6 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 26.8 crore in Q4 Fy25. EBITDA margin improved 41 bps to 14.9% in Q4 FY26 as against 14.5% in Q4 FY25.

Product-wise, Trailer Axles & Suspension Assembly contributed 45.20% to the companys revenue during the quarter, while CV components accounted for the remaining 54.80%.

On full year basis, the companys standalone net profit jumped 14.97% to Rs 55.21 crore on 8.51% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 673.20 crore in FY26 over FY25.

Sudhir Rai chairman & managing director said: Kross concluded FY26 on a strong note with revenue from operations at Rs 673.2 crore. Despite a slower start in H1, the company delivered a resilient performance supported by favourable macroeconomic conditions, GST rationalization benefits, and strong revival in the commercial vehicle segment. The company reported an EBITDA of Rs 87.9 crore with an EBITDA margin of 13.06% and profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 55.2 crore with a PAT margin of 8.15% for the year. Q4 FY26 remained challenging due to the Middle East conflict, which led to LPG shortages and a sharp rise in commodity and consumable prices. However, demand outlook across all OEMs remains very promising.

Kross manufactures tractor and truck components and trailer axles and suspensions. The wide range of products include high-performance forged and precision-machined safety-critical parts for medium and heavy-duty commercial vehicles (M&HCV) and agricultural equipment.

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