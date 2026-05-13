Kross standalone net profit rises 30.90% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 21.89% to Rs 225.45 croreNet profit of Kross rose 30.90% to Rs 22.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 17.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.89% to Rs 225.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 184.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 14.95% to Rs 55.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 48.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.51% to Rs 673.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 620.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales225.45184.96 22 673.20620.41 9 OPM %14.9014.49 -13.0613.10 - PBDT32.5426.86 21 84.1274.24 13 PBT30.0725.01 20 75.0467.39 11 NP22.4517.15 31 55.2148.03 15
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 13 2026 | 9:08 AM IST