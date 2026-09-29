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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Krsnaa Diagnostics board OKs sale of select diagnostic equipment for Rs 120 crore

Krsnaa Diagnostics board OKs sale of select diagnostic equipment for Rs 120 crore

Last Updated : Sep 29 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

Krsnaa Diagnostics said that its board has approved the sale of identified diagnostic equipment for an aggregate consideration of up to Rs 120 crore to identified purchasers.

The proposed transaction forms part of the companys ongoing strategic initiative to optimise its asset portfolio and enhance capital efficiency.

Over the years, the company has established a significant asset base to support the expansion of its diagnostic operations.

As the company progresses towards an increasingly asset-light and capital-efficient operating model, it has identified certain assets that can be monetised without impacting its core operating capabilities.

The assets proposed to be sold comprise identified freehold assets which are not subject to any security interest created in favour of the companys lenders and, accordingly, the proposed transaction will not impact the assets forming part of the security package provided to the lenders.

 

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The board has authorised the operations committee to finalise the terms and conditions of the transaction and undertake all necessary formalities in connection therewith.

Krsnaa Diagnostics is an integrated diagnostics service provider in India, offering technology-enabled diagnostic services including radiology, pathology, tele-radiology, and clinical laboratory services to public and private healthcare institutions across the country.

The company had reported 19.35% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 16.55 crore despite a 22.05% increase in revenue to Rs 235.53 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

The scrip shed 0.07% to currently trade at Rs 535.20 on the BSE.

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First Published: Sep 29 2026 | 11:50 AM IST