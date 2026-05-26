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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Krsnaa Diagnostics Q4 PAT climbs 102% YoY to Rs 42 cr

Krsnaa Diagnostics Q4 PAT climbs 102% YoY to Rs 42 cr

Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

Krsnaa Diagnostics reported a 101.74% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 41.72 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 20.68 crore posted in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations jumped by 3.5% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 192.60 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 51.70 crore, up by 80.71% from Rs 28.61 crore in Q4 FY25.

On a full-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit jumped 30.69% to Rs 101.43 crore on a 7.75% rise in net sales to Rs 772.77 crore in FY26 over FY25.

Mitesh Dave, Group CEO, said, FY2026 represents a pivotal inflection point in Krsnaa Diagnostics' growth journey, marked not only by strong headline financial performance but more significantly by the accelerated emergence of our retail diagnostics vertical, Krsnaa Retail, as a structurally important and independently scalable growth engine for the group.

 

Within just twelve months of focused scaling, our retail vertical delivered an 8 times jump in revenue and a 7 times surge in touchpoints, expanding to 3,500 locations across 5 states, a pace of growth that firmly establishes Krsnaa Retail as one of the country's most formidable retail diagnostics growth stories. As we enter FY2027, we remain focused on disciplined execution, transparency, and strong governance standards while continuing to uphold the trust placed in us by our investors, partners, and patients."

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The company has recommended a final dividend of Rs 2 per equity share of face value Rs 5 each (40% of face value) for FY26, subject to shareholders approval at the ensuing AGM.

Krsnaa Diagnostics is an integrated diagnostics service provider in India, offering technology-enabled diagnostic services including radiology, pathology, tele-radiology, and clinical laboratory services to public and private healthcare institutions across the country.

Shares of Krsnaa Diagnostics shed 0.27% to Rs 553.65 on the BSE.

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First Published: May 26 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

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