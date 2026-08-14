Krypton Industries consolidated net profit rises 30.91% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 2.21% to Rs 11.11 crore

Net profit of Krypton Industries rose 30.91% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 2.21% to Rs 11.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.11.1110.8714.9412.881.331.070.940.700.720.55

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