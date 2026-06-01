Krypton Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.76 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 23.39% to Rs 16.14 crore

Net profit of Krypton Industries reported to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.39% to Rs 16.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 574.36% to Rs 2.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.20% to Rs 51.62 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 46.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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