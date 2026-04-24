Krystal Integrated gains as associate bags Rs 138-cr solar contract

Krystal Integrated Services rose 6.65% to Rs 612.15 after its associate firm, Advait Krystal Solar Energy SPV, has received a contract from the Directorate of Medical Education & Research (DMER), Maharashtra.

Krystal Integrated Services holds a 49% stake in the associate company.

The contract, valued at around Rs 138 crore, is for design, engineering, supply, installation, testing, commissioning, synchronisation, and 25-year operation & maintenance of grid-connected rooftop solar PV systems across various government hospitals and medical colleges in Maharashtra under the built-own-operate-transfer (BOOT) model.

The company added that the contract was awarded in the ordinary course of business and is not a related party transaction.

KISL is a well-diversified service provider in integrated facility management services, staffing solutions, security services, catering, and waste management across India. The company specializes in sectors such as healthcare, education, city infrastructure, waste management, and the manufacturing segmentncluding state government entities, corporate clients, municipal bodies, and other government officesirports, railways, metro infrastructure, and retail.

The company consolidated net profit jumped 4.95% to Rs 15.89 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 15.14 crore posted in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations rallied 10.66% to Rs 305.85 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 276.37 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year.