Krystal Integrated gains on bagging Rs 28-cr cleaning contract

Krystal Integrated Services rose 1.38% to Rs 608.25 after it has secured a work order from the Director of Backward Classes (BC) Welfare Department, Andhra Pradesh, for providing cleaning and sanitation services across government hostels.

The contract involves facility management services, including manpower and materials, for BC Welfare hostels in Multi Zone-II covering 563 hostels across 13 districts in Andhra Pradesh.

The order, valued at approximately Rs 27.64 crore, is for a period of two academic years, consisting of 10.5 months each academic year, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company clarified that the contract has been awarded by a domestic entity in the ordinary course of business and does not involve any related party transactions.

KISL is a well-diversified service provider in integrated facility management services, staffing solutions, security services, catering, and waste management across India. The company specializes in sectors such as healthcare, education, city infrastructure, waste management, and the manufacturing segmentncluding state government entities, corporate clients, municipal bodies, and other government officesirports, railways, metro infrastructure, and retail.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 11.3% to Rs 18.85 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 16.93 crore posted in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations fell 11.7% to Rs 364.94 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 413.10 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year.

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