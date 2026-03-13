Krystal Integrated Services bags Rs 364-cr facility management contract

Krystal Integrated Services said it has received a Rs 364 crore contract from Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation (TNMSC) for providing housekeeping, security, and other services at various government medical institutions in Tamil Nadu.

The services will be provided at institutions under the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services (DMRHS), Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services (ESI), and the Commissionerate of Indian Medicine and Homeopathy on an outsourced basis.

The contract has been awarded for a period of three years. The company said the contract was awarded in the ordinary course of business and does not fall under related party transactions.

KISL is a well-diversified service provider in integrated facility management services, staffing solutions, security services, catering, and waste management across India. The company specializes in sectors such as healthcare, education, city infrastructure, waste management, and the manufacturing segmentincluding state government entities, corporate clients, municipal bodies, and other government officesairports, railways, metro infrastructure, and retail.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 4.95% to Rs 15.89 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 15.14 crore posted in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations rallied 10.66% to Rs 305.85 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 276.37 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year.

Shares of Krystal Integrated Services shed 0.74% to Rs 580.35 on the BSE.

