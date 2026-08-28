Krystal Integrated Services bags sanitation contract for Khatu Shyamji temple in Rajasthan

Krystal Integrated Services has received a work order worth Rs 6.60 crore from the Shree Shyam Mandir Committee, Khatu Shyamji, Rajasthan, for providing sanitation and waste management services at the temple premises.

The contract involves providing sanitation and waste management services covering an area extending 200 to 250 metres around the Shree Khatu Shyamji temple premises.

The contract is valued at Rs 6.60 crore and will be executed over a period of 12 months, commencing from 1 October 2026 and ending on 30 September 2027.

Krystal Integarted Services is a well-diversified service provider in integrated facility management services, staffing solutions, security services, catering, and waste management across India. The company specializes in sectors such as healthcare, education, city infrastructure, waste management, and the manufacturing segment, including state government entities, corporate clients, municipal bodies, and other government offices; airports; railways; metro infrastructure and retail.

On the financial front, the companys consolidated net profit rose 51.39% to Rs 17.41 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 11.50 crore in Q1 FY26. Sales increased 11.65% to Rs 360.71 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 323.08 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The scrip shed 0.12% to settled at Rs 650.85 on the BSE.

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