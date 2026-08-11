Krystal Integrated Services consortium bags Rs 740 cr contract from Govt. of Maharashtra

For development of sewage treatment plants

Krystal Integrated Services in consortium with LC Infra Projects (lead member) has received two work orders from Government of Maharashtra, Urban Development Department, Maharashtra Urban Development Mission Directorate Swachh Maharashtra Mission (U) 2.0 for development of Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs), I & D and Sewer network on EPC basis for Revenue Division Pune and Nagpur, under Bid Category II ULBs having STP capacity 5 MLD & above.

The aggregate contract value of the two work orders is Rs. 740.06 crore, including GST. The company's share in the consortium is 40%, aggregating to approximately Rs. 296.02 crore. The contracts are for a period of two years.