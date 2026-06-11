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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Krystal Integrated Services secures order of Rs 24.38 cr

Krystal Integrated Services secures order of Rs 24.38 cr

Last Updated : Jun 11 2026 | 11:50 AM IST
Krystal Integrated Services has received a work order from Office of Resident Commissioner, Maharashtra Sadan for providing Mechanized House Keeping Services at Front Office Management, Reception and Maintenance of Engineering Services at new and old Maharashtra Sadan, New Delhi for a period of 4 (Four) years. The order is valued at Rs 24.38 crore.
 

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First Published: Jun 11 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

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