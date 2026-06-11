Krystal Integrated Services secures Rs 24-cr Maharashtra Sadan Contract

Krystal Integrated Services has secured a work order worth Rs 24.38 crore from the Office of the Resident Commissioner, Maharashtra Sadan, for providing mechanized housekeeping services at the New and Old Maharashtra Sadan premises in New Delhi.

The contract covers front office management, reception services, and maintenance of engineering services for a period of four years. The company said the order was awarded in the ordinary course of business.

The company clarified that the contract does not constitute a related-party transaction and that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the award.

KISL is a well-diversified service provider in integrated facility management services, staffing solutions, security services, catering, and waste management across India. The company specializes in sectors such as healthcare, education, city infrastructure, waste management, and the manufacturing segmentncluding state government entities, corporate clients, municipal bodies, and other government officesirports, railways, metro infrastructure, and retail.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 11.3% to Rs 18.85 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 16.93 crore posted in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations fell 11.7% to Rs 364.94 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 413.10 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year.

The counter shed 0.26% to Rs 576.50 on the BSE.

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