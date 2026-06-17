KS Smart Tech arm bags 111-cr order from UPDESCO

KS Smart Technologies said its wholly owned subsidiary, KS Smart Solutions, has received a letter of intent (LoI) from Uttar Pradesh Development Systems Corporation (UPDESCO) for a digital libraries infrastructure project worth about Rs 111.35 crore.

The project involves the design, supply, installation, commissioning and operationalisation of integrated digital library infrastructure across 11,350 Gram Panchayats in Uttar Pradesh. The scope includes deployment of 22,700 desktop computers, 11,350 multifunction printers, 22,700 UPS units, 11,350 HD web cameras and 11,350 smart LED TVs, along with networking, connectivity and support services.

According to the company, the turnkey project is aimed at enhancing digital access and technology-enabled learning in rural areas through digitally connected library facilities.

The order is scheduled to be executed by October 2026, or as per the implementation timeline specified in the definitive agreement to be signed between the parties.

KS Smart Technologies said the contract is expected to strengthen its presence in the digital infrastructure and e-governance segment while providing a significant boost to its order book. The company also clarified that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in UPDESCO, and the contract does not fall under related-party transactions.

KS Smart Technologies, formerly Soma Papers and Industries, offers services across areas such as virtual reality (VR)-based learning and IoT infrastructure.

On a standalone basis, KS Smart Technologies reported a net loss of Rs 0.18 crore for the quarter ended March 2026, compared with a net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Net sales came in at Rs 2.03 crore during the quarter, against nil revenue reported in the year-ago period.

Shares of KS Smart Technologies surged 5% to close at Rs 155.40 on the BSE on 16 June 2026.

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