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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KS Smart Technlogies wins order of Rs 4.38 cr from KELTRON

KS Smart Technlogies wins order of Rs 4.38 cr from KELTRON

Last Updated : Mar 24 2026 | 1:50 PM IST
KS Smart Technlogies has received a purchase order from Kerala State Electronics Development Corporation (KELTRON), a Government of Kerala Undertaking, aggregating to approximately Rs 4.38 crore (exclusive of applicable taxes).

The said order entails a comprehensive execution mandate involving deployment of digital display infrastructure comprising 2,233 units across Anganwadi centres in the State of Tamil Nadu. While the scope includes supply of equipment, the engagement is structured as an end-to-end implementation, covering installation, testing, commissioning and operational readiness across multiple locations.

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First Published: Mar 24 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

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