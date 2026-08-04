KSB consolidated net profit declines 18.75% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 3.60% to Rs 690.70 crore

Net profit of KSB declined 18.75% to Rs 57.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 70.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 3.60% to Rs 690.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 666.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.690.70666.7011.8113.7189.50106.2074.7092.2057.2070.40

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