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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KSB consolidated net profit declines 22.87% in the March 2026 quarter

KSB consolidated net profit declines 22.87% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 30 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

Sales rise 0.99% to Rs 601.30 crore

Net profit of KSB declined 22.87% to Rs 39.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 51.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.99% to Rs 601.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 595.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales601.30595.40 1 OPM %8.4511.37 -PBDT67.8082.90 -18 PBT53.3069.00 -23 NP39.8051.60 -23

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First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

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