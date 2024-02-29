KSB drops as Q4 PAT slips to Rs 55 cr

KSB tumbled 5.21% to Rs 3,723.05 after the company's consolidated net profit declined 1.78% to Rs 54.9 crore in Q4 CY23 as against with Rs 55.9 crore posted in Q4 CY22.

Revenue from operations grew by 14.87% year on year to Rs 602.60 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2023.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 74.80 crore in the December quarter, rising 2.19% as compared with Rs 73.2 crore reported in the same period a year ago.

Total expenses in Q4 CY23 were at Rs 537 crore, up 16.16% YoY. Cost of material consumed was at Rs 262 crore (up 12.79% YoY) and employee benefits expense came in at Rs 68.8 crore (up 2.08% YoY) during the quarter.

The companys revenue from pumps was at Rs 508.3 crore (up 15.65% YoY) while that from Valves was Rs 95.1 crore (up 10.71% YoY) during the period under review.

On full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit rose 14.23% to Rs 208.7 crore on 23.34% increase in revenue from operation to Rs 2,247.2crore in CY23 over CY22.

Meanwhile, the companys board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 17.5 per share for the financial year ended on 31 December 2023, subject to approval of the shareholders.

KSB is a leading supplier of pumps, valves, and systems.

