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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KSE reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.73 crore in the March 2026 quarter

KSE reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.73 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

Sales rise 4.43% to Rs 409.16 crore

Net loss of KSE reported to Rs 3.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 34.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.43% to Rs 409.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 391.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 7.96% to Rs 84.04 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 91.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.88% to Rs 1680.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1649.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales409.16391.81 4 1680.481649.53 2 OPM %-1.2911.69 -6.517.29 - PBDT-2.5448.81 PL 122.06125.83 -3 PBT-4.6847.12 PL 114.07120.21 -5 NP-3.7334.79 PL 84.0491.31 -8

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First Published: May 20 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

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