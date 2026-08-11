Tuesday, August 11, 2026 | 09:37 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStock to buyStocks to watchQ1 Results TodayJharkhand protest Day 17RBI New Rule on Loan RecoveryOpen-Weight ModelsHindustan Copper Q1 resultsVB-G RAM G
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KSH International standalone net profit rises 86.16% in the June 2026 quarter

KSH International standalone net profit rises 86.16% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 9:21 AM IST

Sales rise 108.38% to Rs 1164.24 crore

Net profit of KSH International rose 86.16% to Rs 42.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 22.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 108.38% to Rs 1164.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 558.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1164.24558.71 108 OPM %6.397.21 -PBDT65.2836.86 77 PBT56.9033.53 70 NP42.2222.68 86

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

GCCL Infrastructure & Projects reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2026 quarter

GCCL Infrastructure & Projects reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Ovobel Foods standalone net profit rises 460.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Ovobel Foods standalone net profit rises 460.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Ecoboard Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.65 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Ecoboard Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.65 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Euro Pratik Sales consolidated net profit rises 93.70% in the June 2026 quarter

Euro Pratik Sales consolidated net profit rises 93.70% in the June 2026 quarter

Ideaforge Technology reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.59 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Ideaforge Technology reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.59 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 9:21 AM IST