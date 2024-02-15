Sensex (    %)
                        
Kshitij Polyline consolidated net profit rises 1972.73% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 9:41 AM IST
Sales decline 13.92% to Rs 14.04 crore
Net profit of Kshitij Polyline rose 1972.73% to Rs 2.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 13.92% to Rs 14.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 16.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales14.0416.31 -14 OPM %-19.529.20 -PBDT-2.980.71 PL PBT-3.230.17 PL NP2.280.11 1973
First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

