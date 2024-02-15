Kshitij Polyline consolidated net profit rises 1972.73% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 13.92% to Rs 14.04 crore

Net profit of Kshitij Polyline rose 1972.73% to Rs 2.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 13.92% to Rs 14.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 16.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.14.0416.31-19.529.20-2.980.71-3.230.172.280.11