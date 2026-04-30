Ksolves India consolidated net profit rises 65.36% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 29.06% to Rs 43.03 croreNet profit of Ksolves India rose 65.36% to Rs 9.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 29.06% to Rs 43.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 33.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 0.03% to Rs 34.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 34.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.37% to Rs 162.67 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 137.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales43.0333.34 29 162.67137.43 18 OPM %29.3125.64 -29.7134.83 - PBDT12.818.57 49 48.3048.02 1 PBT11.967.80 53 45.1245.81 -2 NP9.695.86 65 34.3334.32 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Ministry of Heavy Industries holds high-level meeting on financing mechanisms for electric buses and electric trucks
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 1:16 PM IST