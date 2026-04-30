Ksolves India consolidated net profit rises 65.36% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 29.06% to Rs 43.03 crore

Net profit of Ksolves India rose 65.36% to Rs 9.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 29.06% to Rs 43.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 33.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.03% to Rs 34.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 34.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.37% to Rs 162.67 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 137.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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