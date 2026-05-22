KSR Footwear reports standalone net profit of Rs 5.07 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.04% to Rs 60.29 crore

Net profit of KSR Footwear reported to Rs 5.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 4.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.04% to Rs 60.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 55.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 12.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 14.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.80% to Rs 199.95 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 205.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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