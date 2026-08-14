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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KSS reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the June 2026 quarter

KSS reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 6:13 PM IST

Sales decline 24.00% to Rs 0.38 crore

Net Loss of KSS reported to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 24.00% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.380.50 -24 OPM %76.326.00 -PBDT0.290.03 867 PBT-0.11-0.42 74 NP-0.11-0.42 74

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 6:13 PM IST