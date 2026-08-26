Kuantum Papers gains as PM3 restarts after major rebuild

Kuantum Papers rose 2.90% to Rs 74.21 after the company announced the successful restart of Paper Machine-3 (PM3) at its manufacturing facility in Saila Khurd, Hoshiarpur, Punjab, on 26 August 2026.

The machine was restarted after completion of a major technological upgradation and rebuild project, followed by several trials.

The PM3 rebuild forms part of the company's capacity and efficiency enhancement plan. The upgraded machine is aimed at improving paper quality, operational efficiency, product range and production throughput.

The rebuilt machine features a top former and film press, improved automation and enhanced drying capability. These upgrades are expected to support the company's expansion into higher-value writing and printing paper and specialty grades.

Kuantum Papers is a leading manufacturer of high quality maplitho, creamwove, copier and specialty paper. The products are widely used in the printing of books, trade directories, newsprint, diaries, calendars, and computer stationery. Additionally, the products are extensively utilized in the production of notepads and other stationery items for both home and international markets.

On a standalone basis, net profit of Kuantum Papers declined 48.34% to Rs 6.23 crore while net sales rose 35.95% to Rs 301.71 crore in Q1 June 2026 over Q1 June 2025.

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