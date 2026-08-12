Kuantum Papers standalone net profit declines 48.34% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 35.95% to Rs 301.71 crore

Net profit of Kuantum Papers declined 48.34% to Rs 6.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 35.95% to Rs 301.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 221.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.301.71221.9213.2918.2028.4231.4410.7716.246.2312.06

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