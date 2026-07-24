Kuber Udyog standalone net profit rises 144.44% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 36.00% to Rs 0.34 crore

Net profit of Kuber Udyog rose 144.44% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 36.00% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.340.2585.2960.000.290.090.290.090.220.09

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