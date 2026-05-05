Kudgi Transmission reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.25 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 26.10% to Rs 47.69 crore

Net loss of Kudgi Transmission reported to Rs 1.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 45.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 26.10% to Rs 47.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 64.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 39.98% to Rs 62.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 104.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 8.09% to Rs 185.76 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 202.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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