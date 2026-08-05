Kudgi Transmission reports standalone net loss of Rs 440.00 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.87% to Rs 50.56 crore

Net loss of Kudgi Transmission reported to Rs 440.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 20.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 13.87% to Rs 50.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 44.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.50.5644.4092.1791.4218.9920.409.9420.37-440.0020.37

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