Kumbhat Financial Services standalone net profit declines 29.88% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 68.00% to Rs 2.10 croreNet profit of Kumbhat Financial Services declined 29.88% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 68.00% to Rs 2.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 38.97% to Rs 0.83 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 248.04% to Rs 7.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2.101.25 68 7.102.04 248 OPM %75.24188.00 -38.17115.20 - PBDT0.991.91 -48 0.681.64 -59 PBT0.991.91 -48 0.681.64 -59 NP1.151.64 -30 0.831.36 -39
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First Published: May 27 2026 | 9:10 AM IST