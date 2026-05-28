Kundan Minerals & Metals consolidated net profit declines 86.02% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 46.85% to Rs 1423.86 crore

Net profit of Kundan Minerals & Metals declined 86.02% to Rs 8.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 60.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 46.85% to Rs 1423.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2679.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 15.33% to Rs 108.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 127.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.22% to Rs 4757.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4277.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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